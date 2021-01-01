 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Pachamama CBD Tinctures

Pachamama CBD Tinctures

by Washington Vape Company

Write a review
Washington Vape Company Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Pachamama CBD Tinctures

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The purest CBD oil possible. Made from hemp and coconut – that's it. Just how Mother Earth intended it. Ethically-sourced, and crafted as the cleanest CBD oil attainable, you'll get a refreshingly earthy finish. Its Suitable for Daytime or Nighttime use.

About this brand

Washington Vape Company Logo
Serving the DMV & Miami area for all of your cannabis needs! WVC is I-71 compliant Cannabis-Wellness-Vibes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review