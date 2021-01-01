 Loading…

Hydra Mini Rig

by Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Waterbeds 'n' Stuff Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Hydra Mini Rig
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Hydra Mini Rig
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Hydra Mini Rig

About this product

For most dabbers, the reason they choose waxy concentrate over dry herbs is for flavor. They're called "concentrates" for a reason! But what some dabbers don't know is, when they use a full-sized rig, the terpenes in their dabs get diluted with air and water particles. How do we fix this, and offer full flavor with every dab? The answer is simple: Mini Rigs. MJ Arsenal has, for lack of a better word, an arsenal of mini rigs on the market right now. From conventional designs to seasonal treats, their mini rigs were built around the philosophy that Less Air = More Flavor. But unlike their other pieces, the MJ Arsenal Hydra Mini Rig was made to take that motto to the max. A miniature Klein Recycler that stands only 4" tall, the hourglass shape of this glass rig is surrounded by beautiful swirling tubes connecting the chambers. The 10mm joint brings dab vapor down to the bottom chamber, where it is gently percolated through a Natural Perc, a simple 3-hole percolator, before that water is drawn up to the second chamber. A splash guard at the top ensures every draw only gets full flavor vapor and no splash back, before the water falls back down to the bottom chamber to recycle and be used again. The 10mm joint on this piece means its ready for your favorite accessories, but every Hydra Mini Rig comes with a 10mm banger ready for your most serious dabs. If you know MJ Arsenal, you know: you don't need a large dab rig to get the most out of your concentrates. A Mini Rig can provide more flavor than even the most elegant full-sized water pipe. Experience the best flavor from your dabs, grab an MJ Arsenal Hydra Mini Rig today!

We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 45 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America. Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs. We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions. Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices. We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products. Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

