For most dabbers, the reason they choose waxy concentrate over dry herbs is for flavor. They're called "concentrates" for a reason! But what some dabbers don't know is, when they use a full-sized rig, the terpenes in their dabs get diluted with air and water particles. How do we fix this, and offer full flavor with every dab? The answer is simple: Mini Rigs.



MJ Arsenal has, for lack of a better word, an arsenal of mini rigs on the market right now. From conventional designs to seasonal treats, their mini rigs were built around the philosophy that Less Air = More Flavor. But unlike their other pieces, the MJ Arsenal Hydra Mini Rig was made to take that motto to the max.



A miniature Klein Recycler that stands only 4" tall, the hourglass shape of this glass rig is surrounded by beautiful swirling tubes connecting the chambers. The 10mm joint brings dab vapor down to the bottom chamber, where it is gently percolated through a Natural Perc, a simple 3-hole percolator, before that water is drawn up to the second chamber. A splash guard at the top ensures every draw only gets full flavor vapor and no splash back, before the water falls back down to the bottom chamber to recycle and be used again.



The 10mm joint on this piece means its ready for your favorite accessories, but every Hydra Mini Rig comes with a 10mm banger ready for your most serious dabs.



If you know MJ Arsenal, you know: you don't need a large dab rig to get the most out of your concentrates. A Mini Rig can provide more flavor than even the most elegant full-sized water pipe. Experience the best flavor from your dabs, grab an MJ Arsenal Hydra Mini Rig today!