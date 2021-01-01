 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Mini Jig Mini Rig

Mini Jig Mini Rig

by Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Write a review
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Mini Jig Mini Rig
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Mini Jig Mini Rig
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Mini Jig Mini Rig
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Mini Jig Mini Rig

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Meet Mini Jig. An embodiment of all that MJA has to offer plus a little extra convenience that goes a LONG way. Similar to MJ Arsenal's mini bong Cache, the goal is to ease the consumption experience whether on the go or at home. The affixed storage jar allows you to keep your oil close and terpenes fresh, wherever your day’s journey may take you. Base Connected Perc Some would argue that the best way to enjoy dabs is with minimal percolation. When you vaporize your dabs in the Mini Jig, the vapor travels straight down the fixed downstem to a small diffuser with 4 small holes for the vapor to mix with the water. A priceless addition awaits just underneath the 10mm joint on this mini rig, though: a drip catch! any bits of unused concentrate that happen to slide down from the included banger will collect in the small reservoir that falls below the downstem, ready to be re-vaporized and used to its full extent. Single Uptake Recycler Design To get the most out of your dabs, waxes, and oils, enjoy them through a recycler! Recyclers allow smoke and vapor more time to "breathe," cooling it while intensifying the flavors. Best of all, any smoke that isn't released at first gets returned to the bottom chamber to be re-mixed with the next draw, compounding the tastes further! The Mini Jig is a Single Uptake Recycler, meaning it has a single tube rising from the bottom chamber to the top. As mentioned earlier, some smokers believe the less filtration the better. However, if you want double the recycling power, which means twice the cooling and twice the flavor, check out MJ Arsenal's Infinity Mini Rig, a faberge egg-styled Double Uptake Recycler! Why use a Mini Rig? Besides the calming effects of any flower, herb, or wax, one of the best things about smoking is enjoying terpenes. Terpenes are the scientific compounds that make up many familiar scents and tastes, from berry, to pine, citrus, and more. What most people don't realize, though, is that terpenes begin to degrade when they come into contact with air. Since terpenes quickly break down in air, MJ Arsenal has crafted a complete line of Mini Rigs (and Mini Bongs) to combat this issue with one simple principle: Less Air = More Flavor. A smaller rig means less air to muddle terpenes, meaning more flavor for you! Not getting the full taste of your terps is like throwing away some of your stash. Taste every last bit with a mini rig!

About this brand

Waterbeds 'n' Stuff Logo
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 45 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America. Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs. We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions. Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices. We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products. Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review