About this product

Meet Mini Jig. An embodiment of all that MJA has to offer plus a little extra convenience that goes a LONG way. Similar to MJ Arsenal's mini bong Cache, the goal is to ease the consumption experience whether on the go or at home.



The affixed storage jar allows you to keep your oil close and terpenes fresh, wherever your day’s journey may take you.



Base Connected Perc

Some would argue that the best way to enjoy dabs is with minimal percolation. When you vaporize your dabs in the Mini Jig, the vapor travels straight down the fixed downstem to a small diffuser with 4 small holes for the vapor to mix with the water.



A priceless addition awaits just underneath the 10mm joint on this mini rig, though: a drip catch! any bits of unused concentrate that happen to slide down from the included banger will collect in the small reservoir that falls below the downstem, ready to be re-vaporized and used to its full extent.



Single Uptake Recycler Design

To get the most out of your dabs, waxes, and oils, enjoy them through a recycler! Recyclers allow smoke and vapor more time to "breathe," cooling it while intensifying the flavors.



Best of all, any smoke that isn't released at first gets returned to the bottom chamber to be re-mixed with the next draw, compounding the tastes further!



The Mini Jig is a Single Uptake Recycler, meaning it has a single tube rising from the bottom chamber to the top. As mentioned earlier, some smokers believe the less filtration the better. However, if you want double the recycling power, which means twice the cooling and twice the flavor, check out MJ Arsenal's Infinity Mini Rig, a faberge egg-styled Double Uptake Recycler!



Why use a Mini Rig?

Besides the calming effects of any flower, herb, or wax, one of the best things about smoking is enjoying terpenes. Terpenes are the scientific compounds that make up many familiar scents and tastes, from berry, to pine, citrus, and more. What most people don't realize, though, is that terpenes begin to degrade when they come into contact with air.



Since terpenes quickly break down in air, MJ Arsenal has crafted a complete line of Mini Rigs (and Mini Bongs) to combat this issue with one simple principle:

Less Air = More Flavor.

A smaller rig means less air to muddle terpenes, meaning more flavor for you! Not getting the full taste of your terps is like throwing away some of your stash. Taste every last bit with a mini rig!