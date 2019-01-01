 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. 1 Gram Mylar Barrier Bags

1 Gram Mylar Barrier Bags

by weed packaging and beyond

Write a review
weed packaging and beyond Storage Flower Storage 1 Gram Mylar Barrier Bags
weed packaging and beyond Storage Flower Storage 1 Gram Mylar Barrier Bags
weed packaging and beyond Storage Flower Storage 1 Gram Mylar Barrier Bags

$7.99MSRP

About this product

Our Mylar Barrier Bags offers a versatile solution for packaging flowers, wax, concentrates, and edibles. These Mylar Barrier Bags are constructed of PET/PE plastic and features a reusable zip locking heat sealable closure – allowing for tamper proof packaging. Its tear-notch top provides easy opening. Combine our Mylar Barrier Bags with our concentrate containers to make the perfect packaging for all your concentrates. Use these mylar barrier bags with our heat guns to heat seal the top portion and thereby create a tamper evident packaging. Quantity: 100 units Size: 5 ml Dimensions: 3" x 4 1/2" BPA Free Recyclable Pharmaceutical Grade Material Moisture Resistant Features Airtight

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

weed packaging and beyond Logo
Marijuana packaging supplies industry leader providing pop top bottles, pre-roll tubes, reversible cap vials, child resistant packaging and many more options.