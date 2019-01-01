About this product

Our Polystyrene Containers with Silicone Insert are made of polystyrene with a silicone layer to make dabbing easier. *WARNING/DISCLAIMER: Silicone and butane may not be compatible; silicone may react with products derived from butane-based extraction processes. Silicone containers are not recommended for storing products derived through butane-based extraction. Quantity: 250 units Size: 5 ml Color: White Material: Polystyrene and Silicone Recyclable Moisture Resistant Features Airtight