  Home
  Products
  Topicals
  Balms
  5. Weed Sport™ CBD Muscle Rub

Weed Sport™ CBD Muscle Rub

by Weed Sport

Weed Sport™ CBD Muscle Rub
Weed Sport Topicals Balms Weed Sport™ CBD Muscle Rub

$32.00MSRP

About this product

Formulated to target the wear and tear from physical activity, Weed Sport™ CBD Muscle Rub is a safe play in your pain management game. Starting with a whole plant infusion into a signature blend of natural ingredients, we let the hemp do the heavy lifting in this gym bag essential. Use Weed Sport™ CBD Muscle Rub daily on your neck, back, shoulders, hands, or anywhere else on your body that needs some extra love. Each 1oz / 30ml jar features approximately 200mg of whole plant industrial hemp-derived CBD.

About this brand

We strive to create Hemp-Derived CBD products that will enrich lives and stand the test of time. With an eye towards a more earth-friendly future, we are committed to supporting the natural athlete in all of us.