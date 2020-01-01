MCrc Team Cooling Towel
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
-> WEED THEME BRACELETS 💛 -> VINTAGE STYLE -> 5 DIFFERENT STRAINS -> ONLY 9,90€ -> www.weedlets.com -> www.etsy.com/shop/Weedlets
Be the first to review this product.
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.