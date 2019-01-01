 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds

Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds

$42.43MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Amnesia Haze x Blueberry has been derived from: Amnesia Haze x Blueberry x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 to 130 cm and yields up to 150 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 to 150 cm and will yield 150 to 250 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, flowery, sweet, treefruit, haze and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, relaxed, talkative, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/amnesia-haze-x-blueberry-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Blueberry Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!