About this product
Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Amnesia Haze x Blueberry has been derived from: Amnesia Haze x Blueberry x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 to 130 cm and yields up to 150 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 to 150 cm and will yield 150 to 250 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, flowery, sweet, treefruit, haze and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, relaxed, talkative, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Amnesia Haze x Blueberry autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/amnesia-haze-x-blueberry-autoflowering-feminized-seeds
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
242 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
