CBG Citrus Nectar autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

CBG Citrus Nectar autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBG Citrus Nectar has been derived from: Auto CBG x Juanita la lagrimosa CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. CBG Citrus Nectar autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 170 cm and will yield 500 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon, sweet and the effects can best be described as: aroused, calming, happy, lazy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 63.65 USD (5 seeds). Buy the CBG Citrus Nectar autoflowering seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cbg-citrus-nectar-autoflowering-seeds

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

