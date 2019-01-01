 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Swiss Cheese feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Swiss Cheese feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Swiss Cheese has been derived from: Skunk #1 x Swiss Miss. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 56 days. Swiss Cheese feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 to 200 cm and will yield 525 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: pungent, skunk, spicy, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 39.63 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Swiss Cheese feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/swiss-cheese-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!