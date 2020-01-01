 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Hemp Oil Organic Disposable Vape Oil (200mg)

by Wellness Hemp Oil

$45.00MSRP

Wellness hemp went looking for a 5 star organic vapor oil and we found on in Thrive. This organic disposable vapor oil offers 200mg CBD in each cartridge. You have to have a battery pen to attach to cartridge. We sell those too, so you know the battery packs will fit any disposable vapor oil. Our organic Vape is getting much attention from our clients and we get reports of great relief form using this wonderful vape. The vape is on sale right now at 45.00 per cartridge and the battery pack is 20.00 if you need one. We stand behind our products and if you need any information we are here to help you and talk with you. We share our research with our clients so they can be empowered and educated about CBD Hemp oil.

We are a compassionate care company. What that mean to us is to provide the best CBD quality products at the best price point for our clients. But our service does not stop there. WE offer to each person our research and resources that empower our clients through education for them to be knowledgeable about natural herbal therapies available for different health conditions each person may face. WE are glad to take the time to talk to our clients and help them to receive the best benefit from their use of CBD and other natural remedies for their health. Just give us a call if we do not know the answer we will take the time to find it for you!