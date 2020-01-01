 Loading…

Acai Kush Live Resin Badder

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Acai Kush Live Resin Badder is a unique 50/50 hybrid extract. While the flower's lineage remains a bit cloudy, its concentrates are nothing short of breathtaking! The badder enjoys a combination of aroma, aesthetics, and potency. It's nose is sweet and fruity with a nice kushy finish. A creatively relaxing extract, this calming hybrid mix is a HIGHly enjoyable, multipurpose dab that works morning, noon, and night. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

