Acai Kush Live Resin Badder is a unique 50/50 hybrid extract. While the flower's lineage remains a bit cloudy, its concentrates are nothing short of breathtaking! The badder enjoys a combination of aroma, aesthetics, and potency. It's nose is sweet and fruity with a nice kushy finish. A creatively relaxing extract, this calming hybrid mix is a HIGHly enjoyable, multipurpose dab that works morning, noon, and night.

