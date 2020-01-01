 Loading…
Big Smooth Diamonds

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Big Smooth Diamonds
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Big Smooth Diamonds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Big Smooth Live Resin Diamonds by West Coast Cure is a potent Sativa dominant concentrate. Made from fresh frozen flowers, Big Smooth's flavor combines sweet vanilla and blueberries with a slight citrus undertone. Fruity, floral, and powered by its massive THCA crystals, Big Smooth Live Resin Diamonds should be dabbed sparingly. Easier said than done, the delicious flavor will definitely leave you yearning for more! * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.