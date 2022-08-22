Big Smooth Diamonds by West Coast Cure is a potent Sativa dominant concentrate. Made from fresh frozen flowers, Big Smooth's flavor combines sweet vanilla and blueberries with a slight citrus undertone. Fruity, floral, and powered by its massive THCA crystals, Big Smooth Diamonds should be dabbed sparingly. Easier said than done, the delicious flavor will definitely leave you yearning for more!



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.