About this product

Chemdog Live Resin Sugar is a balanced hybrid extract that delivers a thick vapor of the popular and pungent Sour Diesel taste. The flower used to create the extract is a cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel strains which combines both terpenes profiles to produce a diesel nose with earth and pepper-like flavors. A happy and euphoric dab for the high-tolerance patron, Chemdog’s zest lingers on the palate as consumers feel an invigorating stream of cerebral energy. A popular strain among cannabis connoisseurs in search of creativity and inspiration, Chemdog’s effect is both relaxing and therapeutic. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.