Chemdog Live Resin Sugar is a balanced hybrid extract that delivers a thick vapor of the popular and pungent Sour Diesel taste. The flower used to create the extract is a cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel strains which combines both terpenes profiles to produce a diesel nose with earth and pepper-like flavors. A happy and euphoric dab for the high-tolerance patron, Chemdog’s zest lingers on the palate as consumers feel an invigorating stream of cerebral energy.
A popular strain among cannabis connoisseurs in search of creativity and inspiration, Chemdog’s effect is both relaxing and therapeutic.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC