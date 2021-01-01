 Loading…

  5. Crossroads OG 3.5g CUREflower

Crossroads OG 3.5g CUREflower

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Crossroads OG is a high powered Indica dominant strain that originates from Skunk VA genetics. A gas packed cultivar with a terpy punch, it combines the ever-popular SFV OG and (the real) Chem 91 strains. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

