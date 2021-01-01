Crossroads OG 3.5g CUREflower
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Crossroads OG is a high powered Indica dominant strain that originates from Skunk VA genetics. A gas packed cultivar with a terpy punch, it combines the ever-popular SFV OG and (the real) Chem 91 strains. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.