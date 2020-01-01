 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Sugar

Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Sugar

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Sugar
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Sugar
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Sugar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Sugar is an Indica leaning hybrid extract with a distinctive and spicy aroma. Its terpene profile expresses an air of baked goods mixed with a dash of spicy pepper. Another sweet and zesty treat for the senses, Ice Cream Cake’s mood-enhancing compounds elevate the spirit and alleviates stress and tension. A low-calorie treat for the mind, body, and soul, this sugar helps to soothe even the most irritable of dispositions. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review