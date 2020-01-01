About this product

Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Sugar is an Indica leaning hybrid extract with a distinctive and spicy aroma. Its terpene profile expresses an air of baked goods mixed with a dash of spicy pepper. Another sweet and zesty treat for the senses, Ice Cream Cake’s mood-enhancing compounds elevate the spirit and alleviates stress and tension. A low-calorie treat for the mind, body, and soul, this sugar helps to soothe even the most irritable of dispositions. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.