Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Sugar is an Indica leaning hybrid extract with a distinctive and spicy aroma. Its terpene profile expresses an air of baked goods mixed with a dash of spicy pepper. Another sweet and zesty treat for the senses, Ice Cream Cake’s mood-enhancing compounds elevate the spirit and alleviates stress and tension. A low-calorie treat for the mind, body, and soul, this sugar helps to soothe even the most irritable of dispositions.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
