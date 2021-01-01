 Loading…

Kush Mints Live Resin Badder

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Kush Mints Live Resin Badder
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Kush Mints Live Resin Badder
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Kush Mints Live Resin Badder

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Kush Mints Live Resin Badder by WCC™ is an Indica leaning hybrid phenotype of the Bubba Kush and Animal Mints strains. First cultivated by the skilled growers at Seed Junky, the Kush Mint badder emits a powerful aroma of berries, petrol, and cool mint. Offering a complex flavor profile of refreshing wintergreen, pine, cedar, and spice, the sauce provides a subtle skunky finish for the discerning palate. * West Coast Cure™ CUREconcentrates™ are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

