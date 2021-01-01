Kush Mints Live Resin Badder
by West Coast CureWrite a review
About this product
Kush Mints Live Resin Badder by WCC™ is an Indica leaning hybrid phenotype of the Bubba Kush and Animal Mints strains. First cultivated by the skilled growers at Seed Junky, the Kush Mint badder emits a powerful aroma of berries, petrol, and cool mint. Offering a complex flavor profile of refreshing wintergreen, pine, cedar, and spice, the sauce provides a subtle skunky finish for the discerning palate. * West Coast Cure™ CUREconcentrates™ are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
