Kush Mints Live Resin Badder by WCC™ is an Indica leaning hybrid phenotype of the Bubba Kush and Animal Mints strains. First cultivated by the skilled growers at Seed Junky, the Kush Mint badder emits a powerful aroma of berries, petrol, and cool mint. Offering a complex flavor profile of refreshing wintergreen, pine, cedar, and spice, the sauce provides a subtle skunky finish for the discerning palate.