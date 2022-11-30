About this product
Kush Mints Live Resin Badder by WCC™ is an Indica leaning hybrid phenotype of the Bubba Kush and Animal Mints strains. First cultivated by the skilled growers at Seed Junky, the Kush Mint badder emits a powerful aroma of berries, petrol, and cool mint. Offering a complex flavor profile of refreshing wintergreen, pine, cedar, and spice, the sauce provides a subtle skunky finish for the discerning palate.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
