  Monster Cookies - 7g CUREsmalls

Monster Cookies - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Monster Cookies - 7g CUREsmalls
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Monster Cookies - 7g CUREsmalls

About this product

Monster Cookies CUREsmalls are a hybrid that's known for its incredible frost and flavor. A genetic mix of the Girl Scout Cookies phenotype crossed with some Granddaddy Purple genetics, these smaller buds reveal an earthy aroma with floral notes. Monster Cookies’ appear sticky, tight, and when fully expressed, flash colorful and vibrant hues of forest green, deep blue, and lavender. A great strain as a night-time toke, Monster Cookies’ high is a serious creeper. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

