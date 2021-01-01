About this product

Monster Cookies CUREsmalls are a hybrid that's known for its incredible frost and flavor. A genetic mix of the Girl Scout Cookies phenotype crossed with some Granddaddy Purple genetics, these smaller buds reveal an earthy aroma with floral notes. Monster Cookies’ appear sticky, tight, and when fully expressed, flash colorful and vibrant hues of forest green, deep blue, and lavender. A great strain as a night-time toke, Monster Cookies’ high is a serious creeper. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.