Get elevated with WCC’s SFV OG Live Resin Sugar. A Sativa dominant extract, it delivers a relaxing dab with a complex flavor profile. The sugar’s aroma has a potent and earthy nose with hints of citrus and petrol. A great mid-day dab, SFV OG Live Resin Sugar delivers an immediate sense of bliss and produces a Zen-like state of mind. Introspective and thought-provoking, the overall effect is uplifting and reflective. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.