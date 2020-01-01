 Loading…

SFV OG Live Resin Sugar

by West Coast Cure

SFV OG Live Resin Sugar
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent SFV OG Live Resin Sugar
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent SFV OG Live Resin Sugar

About this product

Get elevated with WCC’s SFV OG Live Resin Sugar. A Sativa dominant extract, it delivers a relaxing dab with a complex flavor profile. The sugar’s aroma has a potent and earthy nose with hints of citrus and petrol. A great mid-day dab, SFV OG Live Resin Sugar delivers an immediate sense of bliss and produces a Zen-like state of mind. Introspective and thought-provoking, the overall effect is uplifting and reflective. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

