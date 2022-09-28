About this product
Get elevated with WCC’s SFV OG Live Resin Sugar. A Sativa dominant extract, it delivers a relaxing dab with a complex flavor profile. The sugar’s aroma has a potent and earthy nose with hints of citrus and petrol. A great mid-day dab, SFV OG Live Resin Sugar delivers an immediate sense of bliss and produces a Zen-like state of mind. Introspective and thought-provoking, the overall effect is uplifting and reflective.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC