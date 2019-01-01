 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Skywalker OG Pre-Roll - 1g

Skywalker OG Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Pre-rolls Skywalker OG Pre-Roll - 1g
West Coast Cure Cannabis Pre-rolls Skywalker OG Pre-Roll - 1g
West Coast Cure Cannabis Pre-rolls Skywalker OG Pre-Roll - 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Skywalker OG Cured Joint from West Coast CureTM has been skillfully produced from a Sativa leaning phenotype. Sourced from some of California’s best state complaint cultivators, the strain is a hybridized cross between the ever-popular Skywalker and OG Kush. A revered strain with the ability to inspire creativity late in the day, the Skywalker OG Joint from WCCTM provides a great 4:20 treat. Inspired yet relaxing, this joint of Skywalker OG is more of a daytime smoke. The joint throws off an aroma of kushed-out spice and earth with hints of citrus as it’s unleashed from the sealed container. And when lit, ripped and consumed, this joint provides a clear, vibrant, and relaxing mindset. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.