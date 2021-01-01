Loading…
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Skywalker OG Pre-Roll - 1g

Product rating:

About this product

The Skywalker OG Cured Joint from West Coast CureTM has been skillfully produced from a Sativa leaning phenotype. Sourced from some of California’s best state complaint cultivators, the strain is a hybridized cross between the ever-popular Skywalker and OG Kush. A revered strain with the ability to inspire creativity late in the day, the Skywalker OG Joint from WCCTM provides a great 4:20 treat. Inspired yet relaxing, this joint of Skywalker OG is more of a daytime smoke.

The joint throws off an aroma of kushed-out spice and earth with hints of citrus as it’s unleashed from the sealed container. And when lit, ripped and consumed, this joint provides a clear, vibrant, and relaxing mindset.

* West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
