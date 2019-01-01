 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

WCC OG Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

West Coast Cure'sTM Cured OG Joint is rolled from SoCal’s best OG flowers. Creating a powerful and proprietary joint with an unparalleled reputation, this joint sparks the individual’s creative flow while extinguishing any negative energy. A perfect toke for a day-ending nightcap, the WCC OG Joint has a distinct diesel-kush aroma. A strong Indica-dominant hybrid that’s known for its lemon fuel flavors and pinesol aroma, WCC’sTM OG Cured Joints provide an extended respite of rest and relaxation. A great smoke for those moments of leisure. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.