The Wedding Cake 35.g mini pre-rolls from West Coast Cure is an Indica-heavy hybrid smoke with a unique and spicy aroma. A delicious cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies, Wedding Cake’s terpene profile is expressed by an air of baked goods mixed with a dash of spicy pepper. Eat, drink, and get blissful without fear: the 6 pack of .35g CUREjoint mini prerolls provides a greater level of consumer safety. Intended as a single use, one-smoker joint, the .35g minis are a sanitary and safe option for relaxing during uncertain times. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.