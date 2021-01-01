 Loading…

Wedding Cake - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

by West Coast Cure

About this product

The Wedding Cake 35.g mini pre-rolls from West Coast Cure is an Indica-heavy hybrid smoke with a unique and spicy aroma. A delicious cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies, Wedding Cake’s terpene profile is expressed by an air of baked goods mixed with a dash of spicy pepper. Eat, drink, and get blissful without fear: the 6 pack of .35g CUREjoint mini prerolls provides a greater level of consumer safety. Intended as a single use, one-smoker joint, the .35g minis are a sanitary and safe option for relaxing during uncertain times. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

