Zkittlez Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Zkittlez Live Resin Sauce is an Indica-leaning extract with a subtle Sativa kick. An award-winning strain at many of North America’s High Times Cannabis Cups, Zkittlez is a hybridized cross between Grapefruit and Grape Ape. Ture to the strain’s flavor profile, Zkittlez Live Resin Sauce by WCC maintains a sweet and sour taste with a discreet smell and a fruity flavor. Physically relaxing, the effects also allow the consumer to remain motivated, focused, and attentive. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

