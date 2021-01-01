About this product

Zkittlez Live Resin Sauce is an Indica-leaning extract with a subtle Sativa kick. An award-winning strain at many of North America’s High Times Cannabis Cups, Zkittlez is a hybridized cross between Grapefruit and Grape Ape. Ture to the strain’s flavor profile, Zkittlez Live Resin Sauce by WCC maintains a sweet and sour taste with a discreet smell and a fruity flavor. Physically relaxing, the effects also allow the consumer to remain motivated, focused, and attentive. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.