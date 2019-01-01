About this product
Contents: 1000 mg full spectrum hemp CBD, arnica, Avocado oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea butter, Olive Oil, and Beeswax. Contain less than 0.3% THC. Full spectrum hemp extract salve will help to relieve muscle and joint pain, and moisturize your skin in the process. They will work for massage and can be used to moisturize your skin as well.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Special Sauce
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.