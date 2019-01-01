 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. 1000 mg CBD Salve

1000 mg CBD Salve

by WholeTree CBD

Write a review
WholeTree CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 1000 mg CBD Salve
WholeTree CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 1000 mg CBD Salve

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Contents: 1000 mg full spectrum hemp CBD, arnica, Avocado oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea butter, Olive Oil, and Beeswax. Contain less than 0.3% THC. Full spectrum hemp extract salve will help to relieve muscle and joint pain, and moisturize your skin in the process. They will work for massage and can be used to moisturize your skin as well.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Special Sauce

Special Sauce

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

About this brand

WholeTree CBD Logo
WholeTree is dedicated to sharing the power of hemp products with people from all walks of life. WholeTree brings customers very pure and simple hemp products. We give everyone easy access to the best possible CBD sourced from organically-grown and CO2-extracted hemp. We support sustainable methods of production that reduce environmental degradation, and maintain the productivity of the land over time.