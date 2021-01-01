Iron Triangle is an indica-dominant hybrid originating within the humid geometry created by Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. This red-eye inducing strain exhibits an aroma of lemon and fuel. Gupta Kush amps up the yield of its zesty buds and plants a firm foot in the cerebral head high while offering a stunning sedation. This balanced 50/50 hybrid created by Colorado Seed Inc. packs OG and Kush genetics that will slow even the most seasoned consumers.