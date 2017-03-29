Wildfire Shatter
Iron Triangle Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Iron Triangle effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
88% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
17% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!