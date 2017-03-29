Loading…
Logo for the brand Wildfire Shatter

Wildfire Shatter

Iron Triangle Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Iron Triangle effects

Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
Happy
88% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
17% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!