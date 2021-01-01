Night Nurse Shatter 1g
by Wildfire ShatterWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Night Nurse Shatter 1g by Wildfire Shatter
About this brand
Wildfire Shatter
About this strain
Night Nurse
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Night Nurse, also known as "Nurse Night," is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Reeferman Seeds. Night Nurse is made by combines the genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. Night Nurse is commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.