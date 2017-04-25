Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Wildfire Shatter

Wildfire Shatter

Night Nurse Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Night Nurse effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!