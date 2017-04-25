Wildfire Shatter
Night Nurse Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Night Nurse effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!