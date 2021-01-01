 Loading…

Moon Puppies LCR PAX Pod 0.5g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Cartridges Moon Puppies LCR PAX Pod 0.5g

About this product

“Liquid Live Resin”or LLR, is WVA’s signature product that is “Live Resin” in a liquid form. This amazingly potent and aromatic extract is most commonly found in Ccell cartridges and Pax Pods. WVA uses a proprietary processing method to achieve this beautiful, translucent, Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin. You may also find this packaged into “Drippers” for easy dabbing or adding into your favorite smoke.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract

