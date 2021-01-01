White Cherry Truffle LLR PAX Pod 0.5g
by Willamette Valley Alchemy
About this product
“Liquid Live Resin”or LLR, is WVA’s signature product that is “Live Resin” in a liquid form. This amazingly potent and aromatic extract is most commonly found in Ccell cartridges and Pax Pods. WVA uses a proprietary processing method to achieve this beautiful, translucent, Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin. You may also find this packaged into “Drippers” for easy dabbing or adding into your favorite smoke.
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
About this strain
White Cherry Truffle
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Ocimene
An Aficionado Seed project, White Cherry Truffle crosses a 2012 Chemdog Special Reserve with Cherry Lime #4, then crosses the result with Highland Afghani. Expanding on Cherry Noir (Chemdog x Cherry Lime #4) with the Afghani brings in notes of black cherry and white chocolate to complement aromas of fuel and roses. The euphoric Chemdog high takes off with the heavy Afghani influence, making this strain a powerful full-body experience.
