 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tropical Trainwreck THC Distillate Cartridge 1g

Tropical Trainwreck THC Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Winberry Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Winberry Farms Concentrates Cartridges Tropical Trainwreck THC Distillate Cartridge 1g
Winberry Farms Concentrates Cartridges Tropical Trainwreck THC Distillate Cartridge 1g
Winberry Farms Concentrates Cartridges Tropical Trainwreck THC Distillate Cartridge 1g
Winberry Farms Concentrates Cartridges Tropical Trainwreck THC Distillate Cartridge 1g
Winberry Farms Concentrates Cartridges Tropical Trainwreck THC Distillate Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Da-yum! Like a freight train. I recently bought a sampler of 5 Winberry Farms products. I'm sold. I am in my late 60s. Been smoking since I was 13. Again, Da-yum!

Flavorful!

Finally a sativa that offers excellent pain relief, nonstop creative thought processes, AND the most refreshing pineapple taste out there. You can goGoGO for hours! The even THC to CBD ratio makes you relaxed without couchlock, stimulated without paranoia. Super talkative high will send you searching for human, pet, or natural interactions. Perfect for hiking as no munchies, big energy, and keeps aches and pains at bay. A must-have for day use. ❤

About this brand

Winberry Farms Logo
Specializing in Organic Flower and Extracts One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.