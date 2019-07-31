Super Sour Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
Da-yum! Like a freight train. I recently bought a sampler of 5 Winberry Farms products. I'm sold. I am in my late 60s. Been smoking since I was 13. Again, Da-yum!
Finally a sativa that offers excellent pain relief, nonstop creative thought processes, AND the most refreshing pineapple taste out there. You can goGoGO for hours! The even THC to CBD ratio makes you relaxed without couchlock, stimulated without paranoia. Super talkative high will send you searching for human, pet, or natural interactions. Perfect for hiking as no munchies, big energy, and keeps aches and pains at bay. A must-have for day use. ❤