Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection Adjustable Bangle Bracelet (No Pop Marijuana Leaf Wrapped Heart)

by Winky & Dutch

About this product

Wear your heart AND your cannabis on your sleeve in the handcrafted bangle with our iconic cannabis leaf safely wrapped in the heart of love A great stand-alone piece, or stack your bangles. The Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection by Winky&Dutch™ is designed to both blend in and flash forward. Features: 64MM Adjustable Band Bangle Bracelet with 13MM fixed Charm, One Size Fits Everyone, SilverTone Plating Finish, Made in the USA, Made in New York, No questions asked, replacement if damaged.

About this brand

Winky&Dutch is a NYC based manufacturer of novelty jewelry and accessories. Our products feature our handcrafted cabochons infused with our artwork & photography, which are designed exclusively to fit into our own custom castings. Since 1988, millions of handcrafted Winky&Dutch products have been produced in New York City and distributed all over the world. Our process is simple which gives us more time to develop, design, & buy new and exciting artwork, and most importantly provide the best customer service on the planet. Our iconic designs are featured on over 80 products, including key chains, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, lighters, pill boxes, ash trays, wallets, light switch plate covers, buttons and cuff links.