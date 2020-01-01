Winky&Dutch is a NYC based manufacturer of novelty jewelry and accessories. Our products feature our handcrafted cabochons infused with our artwork & photography, which are designed exclusively to fit into our own custom castings. Since 1988, millions of handcrafted Winky&Dutch products have been produced in New York City and distributed all over the world. Our process is simple which gives us more time to develop, design, & buy new and exciting artwork, and most importantly provide the best customer service on the planet. Our iconic designs are featured on over 80 products, including key chains, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, lighters, pill boxes, ash trays, wallets, light switch plate covers, buttons and cuff links.