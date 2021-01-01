Winky & Dutch
Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection Adjustable Bangle Bracelet (No Pop Marijuana Leaf Wrapped Heart)
About this product
Wear your heart AND your cannabis on your sleeve in the handcrafted bangle with our iconic cannabis leaf safely wrapped in the heart of love A great stand-alone piece, or stack your bangles. The Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection by Winky&Dutch™ is designed to both blend in and flash forward. Features: 64MM Adjustable Band Bangle Bracelet with 13MM fixed Charm, One Size Fits Everyone, SilverTone Plating Finish, Made in the USA, Made in New York, No questions asked, replacement if damaged.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!