About this product

Wear your heart AND your cannabis on your sleeve in the handcrafted bangle with our iconic cannabis leaf safely wrapped in the heart of love A great stand-alone piece, or stack your bangles. The Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection by Winky&Dutch™ is designed to both blend in and flash forward. Features: 64MM Adjustable Band Bangle Bracelet with 13MM fixed Charm, One Size Fits Everyone, SilverTone Plating Finish, Made in the USA, Made in New York, No questions asked, replacement if damaged.