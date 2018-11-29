 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet capsules
  5. Wisely CBD Capsules 25mg x 30 capsules

Wisely CBD Capsules 25mg x 30 capsules

by Wisely Pet Products

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Wisely Pet Products Pets Pet Capsules Wisely CBD Capsules 25mg x 30 capsules
Wisely Pet Products Pets Pet Capsules Wisely CBD Capsules 25mg x 30 capsules
Wisely Pet Products Pets Pet Capsules Wisely CBD Capsules 25mg x 30 capsules

$54.99MSRP

About this product

Convenient capsules make dosing easy. This bottle contains 30 25mg capsules (750 mg CBD).  The whole hemp plant is used to produce a full spectrum extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). With virtually no THC (less than 0.3%), this CBD is legal in all US states and is exempt from Schedule 1 drug classification. Each batch’s CBD levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy. The concentrated extract of cannabidiol helps relieve pain and anxiety CBD brings the endocannabinoid systems in the body into balance Convenient capsule form for larger pets Made from hemp grown and sourced in the USA No THC Extracted in Washington using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents Third-party lab tested

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

CaptMonkeyPaw

I love this stuff. I know it says for dogs, but I take it myself for anxiety and help sleeping at night.

About this brand

Wisely Pet Products Logo
Wisely is a line of hemp CBD supplements for dogs and cats created by All The Best Pet Care. Produced in the Pacific Northwest, they are highly concentrated, mild in taste and easy to administer to both dogs and cats.