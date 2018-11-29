About this product

Convenient capsules make dosing easy. This bottle contains 30 25mg capsules (750 mg CBD). The whole hemp plant is used to produce a full spectrum extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). With virtually no THC (less than 0.3%), this CBD is legal in all US states and is exempt from Schedule 1 drug classification. Each batch’s CBD levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy. The concentrated extract of cannabidiol helps relieve pain and anxiety CBD brings the endocannabinoid systems in the body into balance Convenient capsule form for larger pets Made from hemp grown and sourced in the USA No THC Extracted in Washington using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents Third-party lab tested