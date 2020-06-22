 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sleep Minis

Sleep Minis

by Wonder Wellness

Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. When rest and calm are what you need most, Wonder Sleep is like finally sleeping in your own bed after traveling. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience. Each Wonder Sleep Mini features 2mg of THC, 1mg of CBD and a tasty plum flavor. Individual results may vary. - 2mg THC + 1mg CBD/mini - 30 minis/package - 60mg THC + 30mg CBD/package (90mg total)

At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Minis, with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.

