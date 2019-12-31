Reserve Blue Dream
Densely resinous flower and high THC levels are the trademark of this powerhouse Indica. Black Orchid’s lineage is a cross between Gelato and WB’s 1996 cut of OG Kush. Aromas of sweet citrus candy and fresh flowers are lightly hinted by earthy pine and a hint of gas. The deep body high is long lasting and perfect for those looking to relieve symptoms of depression, anxiety, loss of appetite, nausea and acute pain.
on December 31st, 2019
Black Orchid by Wonderbrett is Indica dominate containing 18% THC. Firm, moss green buds with orange pistils and encrusted white fine peach hairs and trichomes. Happiness and a relaxing body high is what I got out of it. The scent and flavor is a citrus flower. Budlious.....