Black Orchid

by WONDERBRETT

4.01
WONDERBRETT Cannabis Flower Black Orchid

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Densely resinous flower and high THC levels are the trademark of this powerhouse Indica. Black Orchid’s lineage is a cross between Gelato and WB’s 1996 cut of OG Kush. Aromas of sweet citrus candy and fresh flowers are lightly hinted by earthy pine and a hint of gas. The deep body high is long lasting and perfect for those looking to relieve symptoms of depression, anxiety, loss of appetite, nausea and acute pain.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

1kushking

Black Orchid by Wonderbrett is Indica dominate containing 18% THC. Firm, moss green buds with orange pistils and encrusted white fine peach hairs and trichomes. Happiness and a relaxing body high is what I got out of it. The scent and flavor is a citrus flower. Budlious.....

About this brand

Wonderbrett is a true icon within the cannabis community and is known as one of the original pioneers in California. For decades, Wonderbrett has been an innovator and purveyor of the highest quality cannabis products in the world. Our rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles, and meticulous cultivation techniques create an unforgettable, ultra-premium product... every time. WonderBrett is for the sophisticated connoisseur and only produces craft, small-batch, artisanal products. We spare no expense. We cut no corners. We are extremely passionate about everything we do in effort to provide consumers with a “best in breed” experience. Our mission and daily vision is to elevate your experiences for every lifestyle or use occasion both medicinally and recreationally. No matter what you enjoy doing or ailment you’re seeking relief from, by pairing our variety of products with your lifestyle, we transcend the ordinary into extraordinary. Whether you want to alleviate acute pain, inflammation, anxiety, or insomnia or simply enjoy some of your favorite activities such as yoga, surfing, hiking, parties, festivals, or movies, we have you covered.