Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Like walking through a field of berries, Strawberry Bliss will delight your senses with the delicate aromas of fresh strawberries, raspberries, and bubblegum, with light hints of earthy mint and rose petals. This heady sativa will lift your spirits, energize your soul, and enhance any daytime activity.
on January 25th, 2020
Strawberry Bliss (AKA: Purple Strawberry Bliss and Pure Strawberry Bliss) by Wonderbrett is a Sativa containing 21% THC. Dense, light green buds with burnt orange pistils and golden peach fuzz hairs and trichomes. Sweet, spicy, fruity, raspberry, and strawberry is the scent and flavor. Was mentally and physically uplifted and energized by this strain, with happy relaxation on the way down. Protect The Harvest.....