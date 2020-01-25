 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Bliss

by WONDERBRETT

WONDERBRETT Cannabis Flower Strawberry Bliss

About this product

Like walking through a field of berries, Strawberry Bliss will delight your senses with the delicate aromas of fresh strawberries, raspberries, and bubblegum, with light hints of earthy mint and rose petals. This heady sativa will lift your spirits, energize your soul, and enhance any daytime activity.

1kushking

Strawberry Bliss (AKA: Purple Strawberry Bliss and Pure Strawberry Bliss) by Wonderbrett is a Sativa containing 21% THC. Dense, light green buds with burnt orange pistils and golden peach fuzz hairs and trichomes. Sweet, spicy, fruity, raspberry, and strawberry is the scent and flavor. Was mentally and physically uplifted and energized by this strain, with happy relaxation on the way down. Protect The Harvest.....

About this brand

Wonderbrett is a true icon within the cannabis community and is known as one of the original pioneers in California. For decades, Wonderbrett has been an innovator and purveyor of the highest quality cannabis products in the world. Our rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles, and meticulous cultivation techniques create an unforgettable, ultra-premium product... every time. WonderBrett is for the sophisticated connoisseur and only produces craft, small-batch, artisanal products. We spare no expense. We cut no corners. We are extremely passionate about everything we do in effort to provide consumers with a “best in breed” experience. Our mission and daily vision is to elevate your experiences for every lifestyle or use occasion both medicinally and recreationally. No matter what you enjoy doing or ailment you’re seeking relief from, by pairing our variety of products with your lifestyle, we transcend the ordinary into extraordinary. Whether you want to alleviate acute pain, inflammation, anxiety, or insomnia or simply enjoy some of your favorite activities such as yoga, surfing, hiking, parties, festivals, or movies, we have you covered.