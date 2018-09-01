DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
The Exxus Mini Vaporizer by Exxus Vape is the smallest vaporizer of its kind, but this unit delivers a great-tasting vape that larger vaporizers find it difficult to duplicate. Standing at just 4 inch tall by 1 inch wide the Exxus Mini packs a big punch for its small stature. It can hold its own against the best vaporizers on the market. This pocket friendly device is easy to store and take with you everywhere you go. A quick 30 second warmup time heats up your herb perfectly with a max temp of 410 degrees Fahrenheit.
on September 1st, 2018
Awesome little discreet vape. Well worth the cost. I first got a Linx Gaia and love it, but use my Exxus mini when my Gaia is charging. Great for dry flower. Highly recommend this product.
on March 23rd, 2017
Can be had for under $50, and at that price, it's great! It's not convection, which isn't the greatest, but for what it is, is pretty great if you're not a constant user and just want something nice without breaking the bank. It gets hot after awhile, the battery life isn't the greatest, but for what it is, is pretty good at what it does! #420sweepstakes