  5. Exxus Mini by Exxus Vape

Exxus Mini by Exxus Vape

by Exxus Vape

4.52
$124.99MSRP

About this product

The Exxus Mini Vaporizer by Exxus Vape is the smallest vaporizer of its kind, but this unit delivers a great-tasting vape that larger vaporizers find it difficult to duplicate. Standing at just 4 inch tall by 1 inch wide the Exxus Mini packs a big punch for its small stature. It can hold its own against the best vaporizers on the market. This pocket friendly device is easy to store and take with you everywhere you go. A quick 30 second warmup time heats up your herb perfectly with a max temp of 410 degrees Fahrenheit.

2 customer reviews

4.52

SusanMurin18

Awesome little discreet vape. Well worth the cost. I first got a Linx Gaia and love it, but use my Exxus mini when my Gaia is charging. Great for dry flower. Highly recommend this product.

Jimmothy86

Can be had for under $50, and at that price, it's great! It's not convection, which isn't the greatest, but for what it is, is pretty great if you're not a constant user and just want something nice without breaking the bank. It gets hot after awhile, the battery life isn't the greatest, but for what it is, is pretty good at what it does! #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax. The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.