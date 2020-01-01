 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. UNI Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer

UNI Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer

by Wulf Mods

Write a review
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens UNI Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens UNI Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens UNI Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens UNI Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens UNI Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Introducing the Wulf Uni by Wulf Mods powered by Yocan. This one of a kind, contemporary portable mod is sure to elevate your oil cartridge experience, delivering smooth and refreshing draws. The Wulf Uni features a battery light indicator, power button, micro USB port, level window and powerful 650mAh box mod. First of its kind, this uniquely crafted mod is compatible with any 510 threaded cartridges. Never fret if your atomizer is too tall or short, with this revolutionary design, the Wulf UNI allows the user to adjust the height to match your oil cartridge.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wulf Mods Logo
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.