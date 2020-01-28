SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers. Award-Winning taste, premium quality, and convenience all come together beautifully in this simple, sleek disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This all-in-one device offers a high-end vaping experience without the fuss or muss of changing batteries, chargers, or adapters, and using only locally sourced, organic cannabis oil obtained through supercritical CO2 extraction. This process preserves more of the terpene profile of each strain selected for its flavor, aroma, and medicinal benefits. Each pen contains 420mg of cannabis oil extracted from a single strain without adulterants or artificial flavors. Available in Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid varieties, our direct-inhale disposable vape pens feature a reinforced tip to prevent leakage, an exclusive cartridge design for improved airflow, and a visible oil level gauge for quick and easy reference. With your first puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the 2016 Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” and offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all cartridges, batteries, and vape pens.
on January 28th, 2020
great
on November 2nd, 2018
I live in Hawaii how i can order? Aloha!
on April 4th, 2017
I actually had the Indica ALl-In-One W Vape, in LA Confidential, and I was obsessed with this vape pen for a very long time. It was strong enough that you could take 2-3 pulls and immediately feel the effects. It was also useful for its portability in a pinch - one time, a friend was headed to the movie theatre to meet up with some buddies and asked if I had any discreet cannabis products he could borrow. I handed over this cute little vape pen, and it was the perfect addition to a movie - a few discreet puffs before heading to the theatre made the experience that much more awesome. I was also impressed with its longevity. I'm pretty sure that vape is still floating around somewhere, almost certainly with oil still inside, and probably with a bit of battery life left. Great product for its price.
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.